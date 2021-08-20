Mandatory masking coming to high schools in Regina, but not Saskatoon

Regina high schools will soon require all students and staff to wear masks indoors. But in the province's COVID-19 hot spot — Saskatoon — masks will remain optional in high schools.

The Regina changes were announced Friday morning by the local Catholic and public school divisions. The new policy takes effect Tuesday, and applies to all division buildings and transportation.

Regina Catholic School Division official Twylla West said the changes were made after speaking with local medical health officers and others.

"What we want is all of our staff and students to be with us. We want them to be in classes and on the football field and on the drama stage and reconnecting with their friends. We need the co-operation of all of our stakeholders," West said.

Masks were already mandatory for elementary school students in the province's two largest cities and in other divisions across the province. Children under 12 years of age are not eligible for vaccination.

Officials with both Saskatoon divisions said they will continue to consult with health officials, but high school mask use will remain optional for now. Saskatoon's new case numbers are some of the highest per capita in Canada, with rapidly increasing hospitalizations and full intensive care units.

Vaccination or testing is not mandatory for teachers or staff in any Saskatchewan school division, and officials say there are no changes planned on that front. Voices within the health-care and education systems have been calling for these measures to keep staff and students safe.

Veronica Baker of Saskatoon Public Schools said the division spoke with its lawyer and was told a vaccine mandate can't be imposed by a school division without a provincial government health order.

Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman have announced mandatory vaccination or testing for certain health workers, but not educators.