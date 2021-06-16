Pair charged with manslaughter in death of Sask. RCMP officer could still face 1st-degree murder charge

The man and woman charged with manslaughter in the death of on-duty RCMP Const. Shelby Patton could eventually face charges of first-degree murder.

RCMP say Patton, 26, was killed Saturday in Wolseley, Sask., about 95 kilometres east of Regina, while conducting a traffic stop.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41 and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, both of Winnipeg, face numerous charges including manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Under the Criminal Code, if a murder charge is laid when a peace officer is killed on the job, it is automatically a first-degree murder charge — which carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. It doesn't matter whether it was planned and deliberate. But the Crown must first prove that it was murder rather than manslaughter.

A manslaughter charge can be elevated to first-degree murder, but to do so the prosecution would have to decide that the victim's death was caused intentionally, said Regina defence lawyer Aaron Fox.

Aaron Fox says the difference between manslaughter and murder is intent. (CBC)

Fox did not discuss the specific case, but spoke generally, outlining the legal differences between murder and manslaughter charges.

"In every case, the Crown has to look at all of the facts and decide, at the end of the day, what is the case that we're dealing with here? Can we prove the necessary intent to elevate to murder?" Fox said in an interview.

Normally for a first-degree murder conviction, the Crown must prove the person's death was planned and deliberate.

For a second-degree conviction, the Crown must show that the victim's death was caused deliberately. The sentence in that case is life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years. Parole eligibility on second-degree convictions are contested at sentencing.

A manslaughter conviction comes when a person causes another person's death, but without intent. Fox said intoxication is a typical element that leads to this charge.

"So if I have a guy who's highly intoxicated, gets into an altercation and ends up killing someone, he had no intention to cause the death, but he did intend to deliver punches, deliver blows, but he didn't have the required mental element, he would be guilty of manslaughter," he said.

Manslaughter sentences can vary dramatically, from a few years to life.

Pagee returns to court in Regina on Friday, while Traverse is back Monday.