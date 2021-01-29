Northern Sask. school locked down, arrest made after man spotted carrying gun: RCMP

The Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation School went into a lockdown Thursday morning as a precaution after a man was reportedly seen carrying a gun near the school.

RCMP said the incident began when a vehicle drove off the road and hit a fence in a field near the school. A man was spotted leaving the vehicle, and appeared to be carrying a gun.

The man was then seen walking toward a house across the road from the school, police say.

RCMP from the Ahtahkakoop, Big River and Spiritwood detachments surrounded the house and contacted the residents.

Seven people were inside, including the man who was at the centre of the complaint.

The 30-year-old was arrested without incident and charged with seven offences, including unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police confiscated an unloaded gun that was found in the home.

RMCP said no shots were fired and there is no indication that the school or students were at risk.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is about 140 kilometres north of Saskatoon.