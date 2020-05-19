Man who shot RCMP officer during drug raid sent to prison

A man who wounded an RCMP officer on May 14 during a drug raid north of Biggar, Sask., was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday.

Mitchell Hutchinson, 49, pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court to four counts of possessing drugs for trafficking and three firearms charges.

Judge Marilyn Gray accepted a joint sentencing submission from prosecutor Kirsten Janis and defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle.

Police said they had arrested a man allegedly dealing drugs in Regina on May 11 and that further investigation led them to the farm 27 kilometres north of Biggar in the RM of Glenside. Biggar is about 90 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Shots were fired during a police raid on the farm late at night on May 14, Janis said.

"One shot one passed through [the officer's] clothing and grazed his neck," she said.

Hutchinson later said that "he thought he was firing at coyotes," she added.

The officer recovered.

RCMP seized drugs and weapons during the raid that included:

1,000 grams of methamphetamine.

444 grams of fentanyl, equating to 4,400 single doses.

3,035 mL of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

500 alazopram (Xanax) pills.

400 tabs of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

Officers also recovered more than $16,000 cash and eight cell phones.

Investigators said weapons found on the property included a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a sawed-off double barrel shot gun, a spent light anti-tank weapon and a revolver. They also found body armour.

Pfefferle said that Hutchinson has struggled with addictions his entire life and has sought treatment on his own. His family history is troubled, marked by substance abuse and suicide, he said.