Saskatoon man wanted on Canada-wide 2nd-degree murder warrant

Afrah Ali, 30, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Logan Nayneecassum at a restaurant in Saskatoon on Friday.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it was called to the scene on the 200 block of Slimmon Road around 3 a.m. CST Friday after reports of an injured man.

The man had been shot and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed he had died from a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting was the culmination of an altercation that broke out around the time the business was closing up.

Ali is described as 189 cm or about 6'3'' and weighs about 116 kg or 256 lbs. Police believe Ali may be armed and are cautioning the public not to approach him.

Ali may be in Saskatoon but is known to have connections in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa.

Anyone with information on Ali is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.