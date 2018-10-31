Skip to Main Content
Man sent to hospital Monday night after being stabbed

A 35-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed Monday night.

Police say the man knew the stabber

CBC News ·
Police in Saskatoon responded to a call on Avenue X Monday night where a man was stabbed. (CBC)

Saskatoon police say the man was involved in a fight with an individual he knew and ended up being stabbed.

The stabbing took place on the 500 block of Avenue X South just after 11 p.m. CST on Monday.

The victim was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

