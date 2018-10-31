Man sent to hospital Monday night after being stabbed
A 35-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed Monday night.
Police say the man knew the stabber
Saskatoon police say the man was involved in a fight with an individual he knew and ended up being stabbed.
The stabbing took place on the 500 block of Avenue X South just after 11 p.m. CST on Monday.
The victim was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.