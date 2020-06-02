Saskatoon man says George Floyd video reminded him of own experience with police

A Saskatoon man says the recent video of a Minnesota police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck reminded him of his own experience with police.

Shock and sadness over the video and Floyd's death have sparked widespread protests. Saskatoon's Jedidia Mupenzi said he feels badly for Floyd and his family, but that wasn't his first reaction.

"I was at first glad to see it on the internet because I knew there's a lot of cases like that we don't get a chance to see," Mupenzi said.

"This happens a lot when there are no cameras. They're not all on video. So I was glad."

Mupenzi, whose family arrived several years ago from the Democratic Republic of Congo, described his own experience with Saskatoon police a couple of years ago.

Mupenzi said he and three white friends were pulled over by Saskatoon police. He said they were asked to get out of the car.

Jedidia Mupenzi says the recent video of Minnesota police officer with his knee on George Floyd's neck reminded him of his own experience with Saskatoon police. He hopes Floyd's death will lead to changes across North America. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Mupenzi said he was the only one asked for his identification. He was also the only one handcuffed and put in the back of a police cruiser.

He said he was released after several minutes, but he wasn't given a reason for his detention. He said he has no criminal record and was not charged.

Mupenzi said the the incident has made him wary of police. He said he was too afraid to file a complaint.

He said he has also been followed, profiled and questioned in stores and malls far more often than his friends.

"That happens all the time, man," he said.

"Sometimes, I call people out and say, 'Why are you following me?' But other times it just happens."

Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said a search did not yield information on any incident involving Jedidia Mupenzi.

Mupenzi's father, Bogelundimu Mupenzi, said Saskatoon police are generally better here than in other countries.

"Overall, it's good. They are not corrupt. They cannot kill you without a reason," he said.

However, Bogelundimu said he's disturbed by the apparent racial profiling of his son. Bogelundimu, who was a doctor in Congo and is upgrading his education to practice in Saskatchewan, said his son is a good person.

"It was very, very bad. He didn't ask for this. He didn't cause a problem," Bogelundimu​​​​​​​ said.

Bogelundimu​​​​​​​ said he watched the Floyd video several times and doesn't know why other officers stood by and did nothing.

"It was very sad. If someone has done something bad, you take him to the jail," Bogelundimu​​​​​​​ said. "I saw the policeman on his neck. I don't know why they would do that."

The Saskatoon Police Service issued a lengthy statement on social media about the Floyd case.

"We were left feeling shocked and appalled at the events on May 25 that led to the death of George Floyd. The action, and inaction, of the police officers involved was unacceptable," stated the post.

"We are committed to transparency and fairness. We aren't afraid to admit when we've made mistakes, and then we try to learn from them."

Hundreds commented on the post, with some thanking police for their service. Others were skeptical, saying they want to see changes such as mandatory body cameras or a long-demanded civilian oversight body.

Bogelundimu​​​​​​​ and Jedidia​​​​​​​ hope police are sincere. They hope the Floyd case will spur changes in policing and in society.

"It hurts that we're in 2020 and people still feel uncomfortable just because we're black," Jedidia​​​​​​​ said.

"You don't have to love me, but I want to have the same rights as you."