Man savagely attacked on Saskatoon riverbank harbours no resentment against assailant

Robert Carignan says he had 88 days to brood over an unprovoked attack that sent him to hospital with a galaxy of serious injuries.

Carignan suffered a broken jaw, fractured skull and serious injuries to his legs and arms in a daylight attack on the Spadina Crescent promenade in July, 2017.

He was in his wheelchair taking his beagle Molly for her daily jaunt when Justin Crowe, 28, emerged from the river valley and attacked.

Carignan says the last thing he remembers before passing out is Crowe positioning his head against the concrete curb and getting ready to jump. He said the man had already done the same thing with Carignan's legs and arms.

"He said he wanted to kill me — that today was the day I was going to die," Carignan said in an interview.

Carignan spent nearly three months in hospital recovering. That's when he decided to just let it all go.

"The energy you spend being angry at somebody doesn't do you any good so I made up my mind that I was going to try and get on with my life," he said.

Carignan met Crowe face-to-face at his recent sentencing in provincial court. Crowe pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

"He suffers from mental illness and I just made up my mind a long time ago that I wasn't going to harbour any resentments. I just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Carignan said.

Besides, he says, he has larger issues to contend with.

He's out of hospital and back at work as an IT specialist, but now he needs to use a wheelchair full time "and that made my world a lot smaller." He's also still dealing with the lingering effects of his injuries.

On the upside, he says that he knows he's lucky to be alive. And his dog Molly is still by his side.

"I got my dog," he said. "If it wasn't for my dog, I'm not sure I'd be doing so well."