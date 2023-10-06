Sask. man heading to prison for fatal 2016 highway crash that killed 3

A Saskatchewan man involved in a horrific highway crash in 2016 that killed two of his sons and his girlfriend is going to prison.

Robert Major, 39, pleaded guilty in June at the Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon to three counts each of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Major was sentenced Friday, ending a legal saga that began seven years ago. Major had originally been convicted and sentenced to seven years, but he successfully appealed and a new trial was ordered.

Instead, the Crown and defence reached an agreement for a five-year prison sentence, which was accepted by Justice Richard Danyliuk.

"You are already serving a life sentence, in a small cell in your mind and soul," Danyliuk said, addressing Major.

"There is no time off for good behaviour."

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle echoed Justice Danyliuk's comments, saying "he's been trapped in that vehicle for seven years."

The crash happened around 7 a.m. CST on on Feb. 22, 2016, when Major sped into a Highway 16 intersection about 8.5 kilometres west of Langham, smashing into the side of the semi heading west on the highway.

Major's girlfriend and two of his sons — aged four and nine — died. The other people in his truck — Major's nephew, his five-year-old son and an employee — survived with varying injuries. Major's nephew had both of his legs broken.

The electronic data recorder taken from Major's truck showed he had been driving 137 km/h and was at about 118 km/h immediately before hitting the semi. At Major's first trial, court heard that he had been using his cellphone when he crashed.

The crash sent the semi, which was hauling two steel-framed trailers carrying seven trucks and two cars to a dealership, more than 80 metres into a ditch. The semi weighed about 36,000 kilograms, court heard at the original trial.

The semi jackknifed and clamped the truck between the trailers. The engine was also ripped from Major's truck's engine bay during the crash.

None of the passengers in Major's truck were wearing a seatbelt.

It took first responders three hours to get the victims and survivors out of the crumpled wreckage of Major's truck, which was suspended well off the ground between the semi's trailers.

A jury found Major guilty on 12 counts of dangerous driving and criminal negligence causing death in early 2019.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but he later appealed.

The Court of Appeal granted Major a release pending his appeal in late 2019.

In July 2022, appeal judges found that while police did not infringe on Major's rights by obtaining the event data recorder from his truck without a warrant — which tracked his speed and braking among other things — the evidence from the recorder was admitted into evidence without "proper foundation."

Major is getting credit for the time he's already served, which means he'll be in prison for three years and six months.

Outside court Friday, prosecutor Andrew Clements noted how the tragedy affected not only the people hurt or killed, but also the driver of the semi-trailer, first responders and passersby who witnesses the aftermath.