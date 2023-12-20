Muskeg Lake Cree Nation man pleads guilty to killing aunt while on crystal meth bender

A man from the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is going to prison after pleading guilty to killing his aunt while on a crystal meth bender.

Stephen Greyeyes pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon earlier this month. He strangled Deanna Greyeyes in the basement of her Muskeg Lake home in November 2018.

"This shows the ills of crystal methamphetamine. I think Stephen loved his aunt throughout," prosecutor John Knox said in an interview.

"I was very pleased to see how full the courtroom was and how much support comes from the family, both for the victim and for the accused. That was unique for me."

Greyeyes was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the Crown accepted the plea to the lesser offence.

"Second-degree murder requires an intentional killing, whereas manslaughter does not," Knox said.

"Mr. Greyeyes had been using crystal meth for quite some time. In the days leading up to this event, and including the day of the event, he himself found that he was a seven or eight out of 10 for being high on meth that day. And so that was a significant part of the Crown's decision to go this route."

Greyeyes was sentenced to 10 years on the manslaughter plea, with another two years added for offering an indignity to a human body.

A local search party found the victim's remains in a rural area near the First Nation, which is 93 kilometres north of Saskatoon, on Nov. 26, 2018, after she had been reported missing the previous day.