Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatoon

Man jumps through window in attempt to evade arrest, Regina police say, and ends up in hospital

Regina police have charged a man in relation to a Saturday morning call that included the man jumping through a glass window, which police said was an attempt to evade arrest.

Man, 26, scheduled to appear in Regina court Tuesday

CBC News ·
File - A Regina Police Service cruiser
A Regina man, 26, has been charged with breach of probation, breach of undertaking and assault with intent to resist arrest after police said he jumped through a glass window in an attempt to evade officers. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

A Regina man, 26, is facing charges for breaching probation after police say he appeared at a woman's house he was ordered not to contact and jumped through a window while trying to evade police.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Osler St., near the Regina General Hospital, Saturday morning at about 6 a.m. CST for a woman in distress.

Police said they found a 26-year-old man at the home who was ordered not to be in contact with a woman at the address.

When officers attempted to arrest him, he broke free and, according to police, "jumped head first" through a second storey glass window and onto a roof.

Police said the man came down from the roof after a short negotiation and was taken into custody.

He was brought to the hospital, and police said he sustained several injuries as a result of jumping through the window.

The man is charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, breach of probation and breach of undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now