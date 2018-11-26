A man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in North Battleford has died.

The victim, 61, was hit Sunday evening at the 1600 block of 100th Street in North Battleford, RCMP say.

He was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The family of the deceased have been notified, but his name is not being released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Battleford RCMP along with the RCMP collision reconstruction unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner Service are investigating.