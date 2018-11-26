New
Man drowns while scuba diving with friends in Lake Diefenbaker
A man drowned on Sunday while scuba diving with three friends near the boat launch at Danielson Provincial Park.
The deceased, 46, drowned Sunday morning after he lost contact with his fellow divers about 180 metres offshore near the Danielson Provincial Park boat launch.
Outlook RCMP, along with local EMS and STARS, responded and found the man in the water a short time later. CPR efforts failed to revive him.
RCMP say his death is not considered suspicious and alcohol or drug impairment was not a factor.
The investigation continues.