Saskatoon police fatally shoot man

Police in Saskatoon say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a boarding house on the 1300 block of Avenue E N. around 5:45 p.m. CST after someone heard shots being fired inside the multi-unit home.

Police went into the building to make sure people were safe. When they entered, they say they were confronted by the suspect, who was armed.

The man was fatally shot.

The block was immediately cordoned off and there was a heavy police presence brought into the area.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

So far, no information on the man who died has been released.

A Saskatoon patrol car sits outside a home where a man was fatally shot by police Thursday evening. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

An investigation into the shooting will be led by the Regina Police Service. Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team. The Saskatoon Police Service also asked for two independent observers be involved in the investigation.