Man found dead on highway near Battleford: RCMP

Police in Battleford are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the highway early Monday morning.

RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 4 near North Battleford.

RCMP said a driver found the man's body on Highway 4, roughly one kilometre south of town. at approximately 4:20 a.m. CST.

The highway was closed off and traffic was detoured while police investigated.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP.

