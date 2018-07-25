Man found dead on highway near Battleford: RCMP
Police in Battleford are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the highway early Monday morning.
Police blocked off road during investigation
Battlefords RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the highway early Monday morning.
RCMP said a driver found the man's body on Highway 4, roughly one kilometre south of town. at approximately 4:20 a.m. CST.
The highway was closed off and traffic was detoured while police investigated.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP.