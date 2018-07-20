Man charged with killing toddler in Prince Albert to appear in court

A 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court this morning charged with killing a toddler in Prince Albert.

Last week, police and paramedics were called to an apartment in the city's downtown found an unconscious two-year old.

The toddler was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say an autopsy was conducted, but they did not release details about how the baby died or whether the accused was related to the child.

Officers from the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section are investigating along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.