Man charged with attempted murder after two men stabbed in Deschambault Lake

A Deschambault Lake man is being held on attempted murder charges after two men were stabbed in the northern community on the weekend.

On Saturday, RCMP say, they were notified that two men had been repeatedly stabbed at a residence in Deschambault Lake, which is located about 450 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

One victim was stabbed in the face, neck, arm, back and chest, RCMP said, while the other victim was stabbed in the shoulder while trying to stop the attack.

Both victims have been treated and released from medical care.

A suspect, 21, from Deschambault Lake has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder. He will appear in La Ronge provincial court on Friday.