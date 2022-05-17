Saskatoon man charged with assaulting, disarming police officer

A 57-year-old man faces charges including assaulting a police officer after an incident during an arrest that ended with the suspect being sent to hospital with serious injuries.

At around 1 a.m. CST Saturday, Saskatoon police were called to an altercation at an apartment building on the 500 block of 20th Street W.

Police said that when officers arrived, the suspect harassed and assaulted two people in the apartment as they were leaving a suite.

When officers were taking witness statements, the man approached them and began shouting, police said.

Police said the man became aggressive and began punching one of the officers while they were in an apartment hallway. As they were trying to restrain the man, the two officers and the suspect fell down the stairs, police said.

During the struggle, police said the man grabbed at the officer's duty belt and started pulling equipment off of it.

The man was eventually brought under control and was arrested.

All three people were taken to hospital. The man was seriously injured while the officers were not seriously hurt.

The man is accused of assaulting a police officer, disarming a police officer and forcible confinement.

Saskatoon police said the man will make his first court appearance once he is released from hospital.