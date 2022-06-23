Man charged, arrested in La Ronge RCMP shooting incident

Police have charged a man with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent in connection with an incident in which shots were fired at an RCMP patrol car.

RCMP said that Terrance Daigneault, 28, was arrested by Saskatoon police Wednesday night at a business on Northridge Drive.

On Sunday morning, RCMP in La Ronge, Sask. said a patrol car was fired at during a pursuit. Bullets hit the car's windshield and punctured its radiator.

RCMP are still searching for two other people charged in connection with the shooting.

Allan Sanderson, 36, is wanted for obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Celina Charles, 22, has been charged with obstruction and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Police say they believe Charles was inside the suspect vehicle and managed to escape.

Charles is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her left hand, a heart and flame tattoo on her left arm and the word Charles tattooed on her chest.

RCMP are searching for Celina Charles, 22, in connection with the shooting incident near La Ronge on Sunday. (RCMP/Submitted)

Police warn the public that they should not approach any of the suspects if spotted and instead contact police.

"The Saskatchewan RCMP is working tirelessly to locate and arrest those responsible," Supt. Ted Munro, Saskatchewan RCMP North District commander, said in a news release.

"The community and leadership must work in partnership with us to discourage and prevent criminal activity on all levels – this includes providing tips and information on the whereabouts of these wanted individuals."

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations also weighed in on the issue, asking that the three suspects turn themselves in.

"We do not want to see continued violence and we do not want anyone hurt, or worse," said Vice-Chief Dutch Lerat. "We urge these young men to turn themselves in peacefully and seek our spirituality for traditional healing."

The RCMP said the incident started Sunday morning after officers saw a car speeding down Far Reserve Road on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

The patrol car gave chase and followed it into the driveway of a nearby home.

After the vehicle stopped, police said, the driver got out of the car and fled. RCMP said a second person got out of the car and began firing at the patrol car, with Mounties returning fire.

The RCMP critical incident response team was called and a total of 17 people were eventually arrested inside the home, with most of them eventually being released without charges.

An emergency alert was issued and people in the La Ronge area were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors. The alert was eventually cancelled by police.

Police said that Daigneault may have been injured during the incident. Officers were not hurt.