Man recovering after being attacked with axe: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a 27-year-old man is recovering after he was injured in an axe attack early Sunday morning.

The man was walking along the 1800 block of 22nd Street W. that morning when he encountered another man "acting strangely, like he may be under the influence of an intoxicant," police said in a news release.

The strange man then attacked the 27-year-old with the axe.

The victim reported the incident around 2 a.m. CST from St. Paul's Hospital.

Police said the man's injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

The alleged attacker is described as appearing to be between the ages of 25 and 30, about 6' with all-black clothing. The man was wearing a black Adidas jacket, a black shirt with white lettering and dark jeans. He also wore glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 1-306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.