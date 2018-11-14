Man arrested after stolen Fed-Ex van crashes near Prince Albert

A man has been arrested after a FedEx delivery van was stolen Tuesday morning.

A delivery driver was parked in front of a business in downtown Prince Albert, Sask. Then, police say, a man jumped into the vehicle and sped off.

Prince Albert police followed the van as it crossed the North Saskatchewan River. It ignored a traffic stop and hit a police car before turning around and driving south out of the city.

Eventually, the van flipped over on its side and the suspect was arrested near the town of Hague.

Police say charges are pending.