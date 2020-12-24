Man arrested after standoff with RCMP in Meadow Lake

There were tense moments in Meadow Lake early Wednesday morning, as RCMP surrounded a home while trying to negotiate with a suspect they believed to be armed.

RCMP received a 911 call at 3:50 am CST from a home in the 300 block of Third Avenue E in Meadow Lake, which is about 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

There were reports that two people were being held at gunpoint. By the time police had been called, the two had already reportedly been held there for more than an hour, RCMP said.

RCMP officers from both Meadow Lake and Loon Lake set up outside the home, as reports suggested the suspect had a history of violence, police said.

Suspect holed up in garage

Police determines that the suspect was not in the home, but in a detached garage on the property. RCMP tried but failed to negotiate with the man.

Officers then made their way into the home and safely led a man, a woman and a girl away from the area before making their way into that garage to arrest the suspect, RCMP said.

A 31-year-old man faces charges including unlawful confinement and resisting arrest. Police said he also required medical treatment in the hospital.

RCMP said they found three firearms and ammunition on the property.