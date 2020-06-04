Man and teen boy face charges after Saskatoon police say gun pointed at officer

An early morning argument-turned-foot-chase has resulted in more than two dozen charges, including weapons charges, after Saskatoon police say a gun was pointed at one of their officers.

Police say they were responding to a call about an argument outside a residence on the 400 block of Hilliard Street around 6:40 a.m Wednesday when they spotted a gun.

A group of people had been arguing but scattered and fled when police arrived, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Police say during the chase, a gun was pointed at an officer, who took cover. Three people were eventually apprehended when other officers arrived on scene.

Police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and bear spray.

A 15-year-old boy is facing 24 charges, mostly related to guns and ammunition, according to Saskatoon police. A 24-year-old man is facing two charges connected to possession of bear spray.

The two are scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

A third person was released without charges.