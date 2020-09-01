Saskatoon man admits to concocting kidnapping scheme to avoid assault charge

A 31-year-old Saskatoon man has admitted to concocting a kidnapping scheme to avoid facing the consequences of an assault three years ago.

Nathan Grover pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault, uttering threats and obstruction of justice at Court of Queen's Bench. Grover made the admission at what would have been the first day of a three-day trial. He'll be back in court Oct. 27 for sentencing arguments.

Prosecutor Carla Dewar said that drugs and alcohol both played into the events of July 9, 2017.

Dewar said that Grover, another man and two women spent the day drinking and doing drugs out at Pike Lake, 30 kilometres west of Saskatoon. At one point, one of the women left on her own to return to the city.

This did not sit well with Grover, said Dewar. The remaining three began driving back to Saskatoon.

"Mr. Grover became quite upset that the first female had left and subsequently phoned her and made threats to her that, if she did not return, that he would harm the remaining female," Dewar said.

Then he punched the woman twice in the face, Dewar said.

The frightened woman waited until the vehicle slowed and then she jumped out and made it to safety. Dewar said that, at this point, Grover and the other man began to realize they were possibly in deep trouble.

That's when they decided to concoct their own kidnapping, but the scheme fell apart when the two women came forward with their own account of what happened that day.

Justice Heather MacMillan-Brown ordered a pre-sentence report for Grover's next appearance. He is not in custody.