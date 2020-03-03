31-year-old charged with leaving scene of crash that killed man on Onion Lake in 2018

A 31-year-old Onion Lake man is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after a fatal crash May 14, 2018, on the Cree Nation.

Shane Opissinow was found dead near a slough.

RCMP described the subsequent investigation as "lengthy and complex." They say it determined that Opissinow died from a hit and run collision.

The 31-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Onion Lake on April 1.