31-year-old charged with leaving scene of crash that killed man on Onion Lake in 2018
A 31-year-old man from Onion Lake is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash on the First Nation in 2018.
RCMP describe investigation as 'lengthy and complex'
Shane Opissinow was found dead near a slough.
RCMP described the subsequent investigation as "lengthy and complex." They say it determined that Opissinow died from a hit and run collision.
The 31-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Onion Lake on April 1.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story stated Opissinow's body was found on June 14, 2018. This was based on information provided by RCMP. In fact, the body was found on May 14, 2018.Mar 03, 2020 10:59 AM CT