Man, 63, facing assault charge in Saskatoon parking lot confrontation

Saskatoon police have charged a 63-year-old man alleged to have assaulted a parking lot attendant after a Saskatoon Blades hockey game earlier this month.

A man was caught on video grabbing and kicking a parking lot attendant on April 2 before a playoff hockey game between the Blades and Regina Pats.

Police said they were called to the SaskTel Centre area for a dispute that led to an 18-year-old man being assaulted.

They said they obtained the video of the incident and verified it.

The man who was eventually charged turned himself into police on Monday.

At the time, police said they were investigating the physical confrontation between a pickup truck driver and two parking attendants.

In an April 3 email, the SaskTel Centre said it was taking the situation "very seriously" and "the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority."

There was no word from police on when the accused will appear in court on the assault charge.