Male worker at Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge convicted of sexual assault

A male worker at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Maple Creek is guilty of sexual assault.

Stanley Dorie was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault on Dec. 19 in Swift Current provincial court. The allegations dated back to December, 2015.

Okimaw Ohci is a facility for female offenders.

Dorie was suspended in the wake of the allegations.

He'll be back in court March 5 for sentencing.