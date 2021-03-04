Sask. RCMP major crimes unit investigating death in village of Milden

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes and forensics officers are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man in the village of Milden, 100 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Someone called RCMP around 1:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday to report the dead man, who was in a house on the 700 block of Saskatchewan Avenue, RCMP said in a news release.

The man's family has been notified and an autopsy scheduled for Thursday. The circumstances of the man's death are still under investigation.

RCMP set up a perimeter around the house. (Photo courtesy Christian Moulding)

Christian Moulding is on the village council and said the local rumour mill is in overdrive around what might have happened. With a population of 167, he said everyone knew the dead man, if not personally then at least by name.

By mid-afternoon, he said the RCMP perimeter began expanding beyond the home where the man's body was found.

"People definitely took notice of it right away," he said of the RCMP presence in the village.

"Somehow a series of events led to whatever is going on, whatever that is. At this point, we don't know."

RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact Outlook RCMP or Crime Stoppers.