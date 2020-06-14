Six injured after vehicle collides with wildlife near MacDowall, Sask.

A collision between a vehicle and wildlife near MacDowall, Sask., approximately 110 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, sent six people to hospital, Prince Albert paramedics say.

In a release, Parkland Ambulance said paramedics were called to the scene on Highway 11 at about 11:20 p.m. Friday evening.

The crash injured a 57-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, two 17-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl, the ambulance service said.

It said all were taken to hospital in "good and stable condition."

There has been no information provided related to the severity of their injuries or their current condition.

Parkland Ambulance didn't specify what type of wildlife was involved in the collision.