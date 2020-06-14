Six injured after vehicle collides with cow near MacDowall, Sask.

A collision between a vehicle and a cow near MacDowall, Sask., approximately 110 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, sent six people to hospital, Prince Albert paramedics say.

In a release, Parkland Ambulance said paramedics were called to the scene on Highway 11 at about 11:20 p.m. Friday evening.

The crash injured a 57-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, two 17-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl, the ambulance service said.

It said all were taken to hospital in "good and stable condition."

The Parkland Ambulance release said the vehicle had collided with "wildlife", but spokesperson Lyle Karasiuk said it was definitely a cow.

"Now, I don't know how the cow — or more than one cow — got out from where it was, but it resulted in a collision," he said.

He said the ambulance service has been seeing a lot of collisions between vehicles and animals in the Prince Albert area and into the lake country.

"That's a four-lane highway, two lanes in either direction, so it's a fairly busy roadway," he said. "And so it's not unusual to collide with wildlife."

Karasiuk said given their condition Friday evening, he expected that all of the injured had since been released from hospital.