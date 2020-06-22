With in-person classes coming to a halt in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, one Saskatoon elementary school came up with a creative way to keep its students motivated.

Inspired by John Krasinski's YouTube success "Some Good News," staff at St. Michael Community School started producing their own "Some Good News Métis Style" videos.

"We still wanted to keep a connection with our students and reach out to them and let them know that they weren't alone," said St. Michael Community School principal Cristin Dorgan Lee.

"So we started out with a really simple, I think two or three minutes, 'Some Good News' film from the school."

According to Dorgan Lee, the videos have received great feedback.

"We were told by the families that the kids loved seeing the staff members and they would look forward to it."

Jade Duncan and her two children are among the families who enjoy the weekly show.

Duncan's son Soul Ramsay just finished second grade at the Métis designated school and her daughter Aurora Ramsay has been in the pre-kindergarten program.

Duncan said the videos helped everyone keep some kind of a familiar routine.

"Adjusting to them being in a school situation but in a home environment was quite difficult," said Duncan.

"Every week [the teachers] would post their videos and we would sit in our living room and have an assembly like they would kind of at school. That was a little bit of normalcy and being able to see their teachers."

The videos usually start off with the opening credits and fiddle music from the school's Métis fiddle program. Métis education program leader Cort Dogniez functions as the host of the show, adding a humorous touch to the videos. Duncan said her children usually laugh seeing him wearing a suit and tie combined with shorts.

During the show, teachers acknowledge the students' engagement while learning from home.

"They would get recognized for a perfect attendance for checking in on their online learning and things like that," said Duncan. "So when they would hear their name, they see it on TV, they get all excited."

Brittney McKinnon talks to her grade 4/5 students at St. Michael Community School during an episode of Some Good News Métis Style. (Shared by Cristin Dorgan Lee)

The most popular part of the video seems to be the gift of honour draw at the end of each show. Prior to COVID-19, St. Michael Community School made the draw once a month to acknowledge students displaying respect, responsibility and safety. The winner would choose a friend and a staff member to go out for lunch. Now the lucky students get a meal delivered right to their doorstep.

"When we would drop off [the food] in a contactless delivery for the families … then we got pictures of the families together, smile from ear to ear," said Dorgan Lee.

"They're so proud of their children and the good work that they're doing and being recognized."

Until last Monday, Duncan's son watched "Some Good News Métis Style" each week with his legs and fingers crossed, hoping to win the gift of honour.

"Then this week when he found out … he was jumping up and down," said Duncan. "He was so excited that he won."

Thanks to his good work, the seven-year-old was the one bringing food on the table for his family. He chose his favourite meal — sushi.

St. Michael Community School has planned to post its last episode of "Some Good News Métis Style" this Monday. Staff published all videos on the school's website and social media.