4 residents at Saskatoon's Luther Special Care Home die COVID-19-related deaths

A care home in Saskatoon says four of its residents have died COVID-related deaths since an outbreak was declared two weeks ago.

"Families were provided end of life visitation opportunities and our sincere condolences go out to them," Luther Special Care Home said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Health officials declared an outbreak at the Varsity View neighbourhood home on Nov. 17.

As of Tuesday, 44 residents and 14 staff members had tested positive for the virus, according to an update shared with families.

The care home did not offer other details about the residents who have died, citing privacy concerns.

On Tuesday, health officials announced four more COVID-19-related deaths province-wide, including two people aged 80 or over in Saskatoon.

6 recent deaths in care homes province-wide

In total, six residents at long-term or personal care in Saskatchewan have died COVID-19 related deaths since Sept. 1.

"The data submitted to the Ministry of Health regarding COVID-related deaths does not identify deaths that may have occurred among LTC staff," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

One of the other resident deaths was recorded last week at Regina's Parkside Extendicare home, which is dealing with the largest known outbreak at any extended care home in the province.

As of Monday, the home had 50 active cases among residents and another 25 active cases among staff.