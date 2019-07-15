Hail storm leaves Luseland, Sask. house with 'bullet holes' in siding

Cathy Wurz said she had left her house late Sunday afternoon to pick up her daughter in Kindersley when she got word her home had been hit hard by a hail storm.

The deputy mayor of Luseland, Sask., is one of several residents of that community dealing with the aftermath of the devastating hail storm.

"I started getting texts and phone calls within the hour that my house was very badly hit," she said. "All my shutters are broken off the house and all the siding looks kind of like bullet holes are all over the house.

"And even the tin roof. You can just see like dents. The size of the hail stones are just incredible that hit."

It's pretty devastating to come home and look at that, for sure. - Cathy Wurz

She also said the hail did a lot of damage to the perennials and shrubs she has in her yard.

"I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I have a beautiful golden elder that was in the front of my house and it just ... it's gone. I can't even see it."

Cathy Wurz says the hail storm that rolled through Luseland, Sask. on Sunday left the siding on her home looking like it had 'bullet holes." (Cathy Wurz)

"It's pretty devastating to come home and look at that, for sure."

Other Luseland residents told Wurz they saw their home and garage windows shattered in the storm.

Environment Canada reported hail the size of ping pong balls hit Luseland, located 185 kilometres west of Saskatoon, yesterday.

Some of the hail that fell in Luseland, Sask. on Sunday. (Jason Sheppard)

It was one of many southern and central Saskatchewan communities pummelled by hail on Saturday and Sunday. The largest recorded hail came Saturday evening at Mistusinne, just south of Elbow.

Environment Canada said "hen egg to tennis ball sized hail" fell in the region.

Tennis ball-sized hail rocked the Mistusinne area on Saturday 0:46

The national weather office said several other regions received golf ball-sized hail Saturday, including Chamberlain, Findlater and Moose Creek Regional Park.

Quarter to golf ball sized hail (24-45 mm) at Frobisher at 3:35 p.m.

Golf ball sized hail (45 mm) at Moose Creek Regional Park north of Oxbow at 4:05 p.m.

Golf ball sized hail at Alida at 4:30 p.m.

Loonie to golf ball sized hail (27-45 mm) at Coleville at 6:40 p.m.

Ping pong ball sized hail (38 mm) at Hitchcock Bay, west side of Lake Diefenbaker at 7:25 p.m.

Hen egg to tennis ball sized hail (50-64 mm) at Mistusinne, just south of Elbow at 7:55 p.m.

Golf ball sized hail at Chamberlain at 9:05 p.m.

Golf ball sized hail at Findlater at 9:25 p.m.

Golf ball sized hail 14 km southeast of Indian Head at 10:10 p.m.

Environment Canada said eight other regions in the province received nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail on Sunday, including Eston, which also sustained heavy damage from strong winds.