Lumber everywhere as part of Saskatoon building collapses

There was a thunderous noise in a Saskatoon neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon, followed by a lot of lumber piled up at a construction site.

A section of a partially constructed building located near the Market Mall on the south side of the city collapsed.

During the noon hour, the fire department, police service and paramedics were all on the scene.

Battalion Chief Len Protz with the Saskatoon Fire Department told CBC News there were no injuries reported.

The cause isn't known, but early signs indicate wind and recent rain may have contributed to the partial collapse.

The sound of the section collapsing could be heard by people for blocks around. One person who heard the building collapse told CBC it sounded like a clap of thunder echoing through the neighbourhood.