Gas station sustains significant damage, RCMP seize guns following arrests in Makwa

A man and a woman are facing numerous charges and several guns are off Saskatchewan streets following an incident in northern Saskatchewan where a vehicle drove into a gas station in the community of Makwa.

On Saturday, Loon Lake RCMP received a report from the Pierceland Detachment of a suspicious man in a farmyard driving a grey SUV.

An RCMP officer from the Loon Lake detachment located a vehicle that matched the description on Highway 26. The officer tried to stop the SUV, but it sped away in response.

A short time later, the vehicle and the man were seen at a gas station in the community of Makwa, at which time the RCMP pulled up behind the vehicle and arrested the man.

However, as the officer was bringing the handcuffed suspect to his police vehicle, the officer was hit from behind by a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle. RCMP say the officer then took the man to the ground to keep control of him.

Then, the woman got back inside the vehicle and armed herself with a machete, entering the driver's side of the vehicle, accelerating it at the officer who was still on the ground.

A photo of the SUV after it crashed into a gas station in Makwa on Jan. 18, 2020. RCMP say two people, a man and a woman, are facing numerous charges as a result of the incident. (RCMP)

The officer was able to move both himself and the handcuffed man out of the way to safety.

The woman then tried to turn the vehicle around to drive at the officer, but lost control and collided with the side of the gas station, causing "significant damage."

The officer was then able to arrest both individuals. No one was injured throughout the incident.

Following a search of the vehicle, police seized several items including three semi-automatic handguns with five loaded magazines, six rifles, a revolver, ammunition, a black ski mask and leather gloves.

Both the man, 50, and the woman, 35, have been charged with numerous charges and were set to appear in court in Meadow Lake earlier today.

