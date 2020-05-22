'We're like a family': Longtime Saskatoon gym owner happy to reopen June 8

The owner of Saskatoon's oldest gym says he's relieved he'll be allowed to open his doors soon.

Ironworks Gym owner Pat Mallough said the COVID-19 provincial shutdown cost his business a lot of money, but that's not what he cares about most.

"The hardest part was not getting to see everyone. Yeah they train, but I know them all. You miss the people. We're like a family," Mallough said.

"I'm glad it's opening soon because I'm going stir crazy."

The provincial government announced a date for Phase 3 of its reopening plan Thursday. Gyms, restaurants and bars can open for business on June 8.

The phase also includes places of worship, manicurists, tattoo and tanning parlours and other businesses.

Mallough, who's run the gym since 1984, said he and his wife have been working constantly to clean, repair and paint everything they could find in anticipation of the reopening.

Ironworks Gym in Saskatoon is one of the businesses that will be allowed to reopen June 8 as part of Phase 3 of the government's plan. (submitted by Pat Mallough)

He's reconfigured the equipment to ensure proper spacing between patrons and plans to limit how many of his 370 members are working out at one time, likely capping it at a few dozen. He's also studied the precautions taken in B.C., where gyms have already opened.

Mallough said many members have been calling to ask when they can return, or simply to talk training with Mallough.

"It's a really great environment, great people," he said.