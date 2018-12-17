'Tantamount to expropriation': RM's plan to transform Lone Rock, Sask., faces legal challenge

A plan to transform a small Saskatchewan community is being challenged in court.

In August 2018, residents of Lone Rock spoke out about a plan by the RM of Wilton to transform Lone Rock into a country residential subdivision.

The plan involved buying up people's houses and redeveloping the land for homes equipped with their own water and sewer services.

Some residents complained they were being strong-armed to sell under the threat of having their municipal water and sewer services cut off.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Two Lone Rock residents have now asked the Battleford Court of Queen's Bench to quash the RM's plan.

In an application for judicial review recently served to the RM, Melissa Heney and Janis Lavoie say the RM neither consulted residents about the plan nor had the legal authority to move forward on it.

"The decision to force Lone Rock ratepayers to sell their land or homes is tantamount to expropriation," reads the application.

Can't afford to move

Heney said she can't afford to move away from Lone Rock or convert her home to have its own water and sewer services. The RM has estimated it would cost Heney $80,000.

CBC News has reached out to the RM for comment.

In early November, after residents first got a lawyer, the RM said "no additional comments will be made regarding the Lone Rock Renewal Project."

A court hearing is scheduled for January 24.