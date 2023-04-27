Logan Boulet Humanitarian of the Year awarded to Saskatoon surgeon, transplant team

Everyone has the ability within themselves to literally change the world. That's one of the messages behind the Logan Boulet Humanitarian of the Year Award.

This year, Saskatoon transplant surgeon Dr. Michael Moser received the honour named for Boulet, the Humboldt Broncos hockey team player whose decision to be an organ donor helped save six lives, following the tragic 2018 bus crash.

At a small ceremony Thursday at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, Moser took the opportunity to remind people how important it is to talk about organ donation.

"Let's face it, talking about things related to death and dying is not something people generally like to do," he said. "But the more we get people talking about things like the [organ and tissue donor] registry, or things like presumed consent, then it's more likely they're going to have those important conversations with their families."

Dr. Michael Moser says he has seen hundreds of examples of organ donation changing people's lives. (CBC)

Moser was recognized for dedicating his career to transplant and oncology patients, and for his contributions to transplant outreach and public awareness programs.

He was present the first time the award was presented, in 2018, to posthumously recognize Boulet, and he was visibly surprised to receive the award this year.

"As a transplant surgeon over the years … I've seen just hundreds of examples of how much the gift of organ donation has — the difference that it's made in the lives of our patients," he said. "It truly is something that's life saving, that's life changing. It's what we refer to as the gift of life."

LISTEN | Live organ donors talk with CBC Blue Sky's Garth Materie about why donations are difficult but important: Blue Sky 50:40 What does it take to be a living donor? Organ donations save lives, there is no doubt about that. However there is an ongoing shortage of organ donors, that's why living donors play such an important role. Today we spoke to people who have given the ultimate gift - a part of themselves to save the life of someone else. In some cases to complete strangers. We heard from Celia Deschambeault about the additional challenges facing would-be donors and recipients in Northern or remote communities and we heard from people whose lives were changed forever by the generosity of a donor. We were also joined by Candice Coghlan an Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Centre for Living Organ Donation who answered all our questions.

The Saskatchewan Transplant Team received the team award this year. Program co-directors Dr. Gavin Beck and Dr. Abubaker Hassan accepted the award on behalf of the team, which includes doctors, nurses, patient co-ordinators, social workers and lab technicians.

"Certainly in Saskatchewan, we have a focus with kidney [transplants], but we very much are involved with all of the organs and all of the patients in our province that need to be transplanted, and work very closely with other transplant programs across the country to make sure that our patients are transplanted safely," Beck said.

The Logan Boulet Humanitarian of the Year Award is part of the Angel's Legacy Project, in conjunction with the Dawne Switenky Memorial Foundation. The Prince Albert-based foundation was set up by Terry Switenky after his wife Dawne died while awaiting an organ transplant.