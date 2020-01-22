Presidents of national unions to join picket line at Co-op refinery

National leaders from several unions are set to join the picket line at Regina's Co-op refinery at 12:30 p.m. CST Wednesday.

Almost 800 Unifor Local 594 members have been locked out for the past 48 days. Tensions have risen dramatically in the last few days.

Fourteen people — including Unifor national president Jerry Dias — were arrested and charged with mischief Monday after picketers set up blockades to prevent the flow of traffic in and out of the refinery.

In December, after picketers blocked trucks from entering the refinery , a Regina judge issued an injunction stating picketers could block trucks for a maximum of 10 minutes .

Dias said the lockout has national repercussions.

"What's happening here in Regina is a fight for all workers and every union in the country understands that," Dias said in a release.

National presidents of CUPE, the Canadian Federation of Nurses and the Canadian Labour Congress will join Kevin Bittman, president of Unifor 594, on the picket line.

Unifor members have put up fences around Gate 7 at the Co-op Refinery on January 21, 2020. (Fiona Odlum/CBC)

On Tuesday Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) president Lori Johb joined picketers.

Johb told the picketers that the SFL fully supports them.

"The province and the country are watching," Johb said. "Workers across Canada are rooting for you and I want you to know that you're not in this fight alone."

Johb called on all workers, union and non-union, to join the picket line. She said Co-op Refinery Complex has abandoned co-operative principles.

Johb also called on the police to stop arresting picketers.

"Arresting innocent workers as they fight for what's right does not help the situation in any way."

The dispute mainly comes down to pensions. A previous deal included a defined benefit pension for workers. Now the refinery is moving toward a defined contribution plan.

The union says this amounts to taking away workers' pensions. The refinery says it is trying to remain competitive.