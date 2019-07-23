For a self-described corporate guy, Loch Willy has really let his creative side fly.

In the past three years, Willy has handcrafted seven sets of wooden wings, each propped up by a large frame, for people to pose with at different spots around Saskatoon.

The single dad found his inspiration while looking up how to build custom photo frames online — a project that started after an impromptu road trip with his then-10-year-old daughter.

"It's a YouTube vortex: you watch one thing to learn how to do something better and you come across something else, and I saw wings," Willy said, adding his daughter loved the idea.

"When your kid believes in something you want to do, you're going to explore it and see where it goes."

It takes Loch Willy nearly 50 hours to handcraft one set of wings from design to final touches. (Submitted by Loch Willy)

Willy said he only had "some" woodworking skills at the start, spending a month refining his first set.

"If I could just get one person out there to feel the same way seeing them, then it will be all worth it," he thought.

"I've passed that by about 200 now."

People are responding to the artwork on social media, tagging themselves in photos with the brightly decorated wings.

Willy also shares his artistic process online, posting behind-the-scenes photos on his Facebook and Instagram pages, YXE Wings.

He's currently building three more sets for public display, all at his own cost.

"It's fun to do. My daughter loves it; she thinks it's amazing. Her friends send her pictures and texts when they see them," Willy said.

Willy’s 13-year-old daughter, Kiara, poses with a set of wings painted in Pride colours outside the Saskatoon Farmers' Market. (Submitted by Loch Willy)

Wings open up learning lessons

Despite an overwhelmingly positive response, Willy recently discovered his set of Pride wings painted over in red by vandals outside the Saskatoon Farmers' Market.

He stayed up until 2:30 a.m. fixing them for display the next day.

"It sends a message that, you know what, this is important. Art is important and people love it," he said.

Willy said the vandalism was a teachable moment for his daughter, and that the wings project has strengthened their bond.

"She's a teenager now, so anything you can do to connect with your daughter is great. And this, there's some great lessons in it — like pushing your boundaries, and getting out of your comfort zone," he said.

Willy isn't interested in making money off the wings, but added if he did start selling sets, all profits would help keep his public art going.

"I've never done something like this. I've always kind of pushed away the artistic side. To show her [my daughter] to embrace it is a great life lesson, and to try something new," he said.

"Now I don't want to stop. So many big ideas."