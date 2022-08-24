Location of potential downtown Saskatoon arena district narrowed to 2 sites

The Midtown Plaza's north parking lot and the undeveloped north downtown area near the city yards are in the running to be the location of Saskatoon's proposed new Downtown Event and Entertainment District, which would include a new arena.

In a news release Wednesday, the City of Saskatoon said council will be presented a report on Monday that includes a detailed technical study of potential locations for the arena.

Saskatoon has been mulling over the prospect of a downtown arena and entertainment district since 2018, when council decided a replacement to SaskTel Centre and TCU Place should be built in the city's downtown.

Many other potential sites have been floated, including the Toys "R" Us parking lot south of Midtown Plaza and a parking lot near the Farmers' Market in Riversdale.

"Sites determined to be too small were eliminated from further consideration," the release said.

Proponents of the district hope the project will be similar to Edmonton's ICE District, home of the Rogers Place arena.

Consultants have found that the Midtown location has the "highest scoring site" based on the technical criteria, according to the release.

If council approves the plan to consider the two sites, public engagement will take place from Aug. 30 to Oct. 3.

Mayor Charlie Clark and other officials will provide more details at a news conference at 4:30 p.m. CST.