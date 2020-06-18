Locals disappointed after Elk Ridge Resort enters receivership

People who live close to the Elk Ridge Resort near Waskesiu, Sask., are sad to hear that the business has entered receivership.

The lodge was built by entrepreneur Arne Pedersen in the early 1990s. Since then, Petersen create one of the province's best-known golf courses. A residential area has also sprung up nearby.

In March, the lodge announced that it would be closing temporarily over COVID-19 related concerns. In April, many of the staff received permanent layoff notices.

As first reported by CKOM, Elk Ridge went into receivership earlier this month.

"Very very sad for the family. Our hearts go out to them," said Margaret Smith-Windsor, a homeowner in the community and a member of the Hamlet of Elk Ridge's board.

"Arnie wasn't just a developer. He was a friend with everybody up here."

In May, several people who had put down deposits for weddings complained that they had difficulty getting through to Elk Ridge to get their money returned.

Those people eventually told CBC they received their money back.

Earlier this month, the resort sent an email out telling people the guest services department was being taken offline, and that emails and phone numbers would not be returned.

Smith-Windsor said she heard about the news from company vice-president Debby Klarenbach.

She believes the business was ultimately a victim of COVID-19.

"It's pretty tough to survive," she said.

"This is a sad story that's going to be replicated throughout Canada and throughout the world. It's just a reality of the financial consequences of COVID-19."