Lloydminster woman wins $1.8 million on slot machine
The Gold Horse Casino in Lloydminster was golden for one woman this week. Brenda Lloyd hit it big earlier this week by winning more than $1.8 million in the Smoke Signals Jackpot.
"I didn't even realize that I had won anything," Lloyd said in a casino press release.
Lloyd plans to spend some of her winnings on a vacation with her family.
The Smoke Signals slot machine has a minimum jackpot value of $1 million and pays out before it hits $2 million.
This is the first time someone at the Gold Horse Casino has won the major prize.