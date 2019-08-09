Lloydminster woman wins $1.8 million on slot machine

The Gold Horse Casino in Lloydminster was golden for one woman this week.

Brenda Lloyd hit it big earlier this week by winning more than $1.8 million in the Smoke Signals Jackpot.

"I didn't even realize that I had won anything," Lloyd said in a casino press release.

Lloyd plans to spend some of her winnings on a vacation with her family.

The Smoke Signals slot machine has a minimum jackpot value of $1 million and pays out before it hits $2 million.

This is the first time someone at the Gold Horse Casino has won the major prize.