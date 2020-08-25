Sask. Senator Lillian Dyck announces retirement after serving more than 15 years

A prominent member of Canada's senate from Saskatchewan has announced she will be saying goodbye to the Red Chamber.

Senator Lillian Dyck announced her retirement on Monday after turning 75 years old, the age limit for senators.

Dyck was appointed to the Canadian Senate in 2005. She was the country's first female First Nations senator, as well as the first Canadian-born Chinese senator.

Before the appointment, Dyck was a neurochemistry professor and research scientist at the University of Saskatchewan.

During her career, Dyck was outspoken on many issues, including violence against women. In 2019, she successfully advocated for changes to legislation that will require judges to consider stiffer penalties for violent crimes against Indigenous women.

She also worked on Bill S-3, a bill that could restore official Indian status for thousands of women who lost their status for marrying non-indigenous men.

"We would like to pay honour and express gratitude to Senator Lillian Dyck for her years of service on the Senate of Canada" said FSIN Vice Chief Heather Bear in a news release.

"Her dedication has also extended to her work on restoring the Rights of First Nations women to their identity — as status Indians according to the Indian Act."

Dyck also worked toward increasing funding for on-reserve schools.

A representative said Dyck was not available for an interview.