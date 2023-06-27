Lightning strikes oil battery near Stoughton, Sask., causing heavy, black smoke

Sonya Bigeagle was travelling to visit her mother's home in Ocean Man First Nation on Monday afternoon when she saw lightning strike an oil battery northeast of Stoughton, Sask.

"I was trying to avoid the storm and the lightning was like a big, loud flash. My son looked back from the car and all we could see was black smoke," Bigeagle said Monday evening.

"When my son cried, 'Mom, another lightning', I sped up."

The "crackling" sound of the lightning was followed by a pungent smell "like somebody was burning tires," Bigeagle said.

Sonya Bigeagle was driving to Ocean Man First Nation, Saskatchewan on Monday afternoon when she saw lightning strike an oil battery. She says a crackling sound could be heard soon after followed by heavy black smoke. (Submitted by Sonya Bigeagle)

Bigeagle, a resident of Merritt, B.C., said her mother's house is around 20 kilometres away from the fire.

"It's a line of smoke right across the field. We can still see the heavy, black smoke in the air," she said. "We have kept all the windows closed and staying indoors. It was hours ago but it's still the same."

Pat Slater, fire chief of Stoughton, said the fire was caused by lightning striking the oilfield battery site around 1:30 p.m. CST. The tanks with flammable liquids and natural gas and oil caught fire.

"The damage is already done and there's no point risking anyone's life safety in trying to put it out," he said.

"We have basically cleared the area, stopped anybody going by the area by blocking the road, and I ensured there were no propane tanks on site. We are going to let it burn itself out."

Slater said the operator has shut down all of the supply entering the battery site.

Slater said he cannot comment on the extent of damage.

The property is owned by Pemoco Oil.

Slater said the fire is contained and would not spread in the neighbouring area, so there is no further environmental damage.

"There is smoke in the air but not as bad as fires from Alberta and B.C., and it's higher in the atmosphere," he said.

"It's a pretty minor incident. Everything is contained."