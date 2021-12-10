Early morning fire results in partial evacuation of Saskatoon's Lighthouse

A fire that originated in a suite in the Lighthouse in Saskatoon resulted in several residents fleeing the building overnight.

The Lighthouse is a supported living facility and homeless shelter in the city.

In a release, the Saskatoon Fire Department said it received a report of a fire in a third floor suite at around 3:19 a.m. CST on Friday. When fire crews arrived, they saw occupants from that floor leaving the building.

The fire department said the fire created heavy smoke but low heat, because the sprinkler system activated and kept the fire in a small state. Fire crews finished putting out the fire.

It said fire damage was contained to the one suite, but water had drained from the suite and affected approximately 15 suites, mainly ceiling tiles.

Initially, the fire department said it was possible some residents might need to be rehoused as a result of the fire. Later Friday morning, it said no residents will be displaced, as significant water damage was confined to the one suite and the Lighthouse will accommodate its occupant.

The department said cleanup is underway and the suite is expected to be fit for occupancy by early next week.

A fire investigator determined the cause was accidental due to improper disposal of smoking material, the department said. Damage was initially estimated at $150,000, but that has since been revised down to $40,000.

No one was injured.