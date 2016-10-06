COVID-19 outbreak prompts service changes at Lighthouse shelter in downtown Saskatoon

A previously disclosed COVID-19 outbreak is now prompting service changes at Saskatoon's downtown Lighthouse shelter for vulnerable people.

On Friday, Saskatchewan health officials declared an outbreak at Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.



One client living at an associated supported living residence in the community tested positive, as did one staff member at the organization's downtown shelter, located at the corner of 2nd Ave S and 20th Street E.

Exactly what has happened since Friday is not clear, but on Tuesday The Lighthouse announced it is not accepting clients into its front-entrance emergency shelters or its back-entrance stabilization unit, citing the ongoing outbreak.

In a news release, Don Windels, the shelter's executive director, said the situation will be reviewed on Nov. 8.

"Current shelter clients and residents staying at The Lighthouse are able to remain at the shelter," Windels said.

Windels said that since the outbreak was declared, shelter staff, along with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, moved to get as many residents and staff tested as possible.

He did not disclose how many people may have tested positive.

"This coming week, Lighthouse staff will connect with current residents' family/contact person to provide an update about their loved one. We ask for your patience as we work through this process."