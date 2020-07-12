Saskatoon care home resident reflects on life in care during COVID-19
Fernande Levy says at times she felt very depressed and devastated she couldn't see her family during pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for everyone — from physical distancing to new rules and regulations in place to prevent the virus from spreading further. But for those in care homes, social options have been further reduced.
Visits were outright prohibited for a period of time in some care homes in Saskatchewan, and residents' movements were severely limited in comparison to life before the pandemic.
Fernande Levy lives in the Circle Drive Special Care Home in Saskatoon. At times, the 79-year-old said the pandemic left her feeling very depressed.
"We couldn't see our loved ones," Levy said. "Even from the window, they weren't allowed to come and it was devastating."
She said residents of her care home weren't allowed out to shop, go on outings and their regular outdoors activities were cancelled.
"We missed all that, but we missed more than anything in our lives were our children," Levy said.
Many of her fellow residents, Levy included, weren't eating as much as they did before the pandemic, something she attributed to being upset about not seeing their families.
Residents were eventually given an iPad or similar device to contact their families — something Levy said was better than using a telephone to stay in touch.
Virtual visits aside, the only consolation she could find in through the pandemic besides talking to her family were the books on her shelves.
The care home organized events like dance parties, crafting, bingo and carnival games to occupy residents while they were waiting out the pandemic.
The guidelines, put in place by the Saskatchewan Health Authority early on in the pandemic, gradually changed through the Re-opening Saskatchewan plan. The most recent changes to visitation in hospitals and long-term care homes in the province came about earlier this month.
Levy said the COVID-19 pandemic was like nothing she had experienced in her life.
"I hope it never happens again," she said.
With files from Chelsea Laskowski
