'Worried sick': Northern Sask. man has been missing for 6 months

The family of Leroy Custer desperately wants to hear from him.

Custer, 33, is from Pelican Narrows, Sask., more than 400 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

He was last seen in June in Flin Flon, Man., about 85 kilometres southeast of Pelican Narrows.

Since then, no one has heard from him.

"[His mother is] worried sick," said cousin Crystal Sewap. "She's been searching and searching, and now she's overwhelmed and getting depressed."

Custer's family said he didn't pick up his welfare check at the band office in Pelican Narrows in June, and hasn't logged into Facebook. Sewap said it wasn't like her cousin to suddenly disappear.

Now, family members are scouring a wide area, from Saskatoon to Pukatawagan in northern Manitoba.

"They're just going around asking people if they've seen him, with posters," said Sewap.

While RCMP said the missing person report was first brought to them on Oct. 20, Sewap said the family brought up the case months ago, but weren't taken seriously.

She says the search has been made difficult now that so much time has passed.

"It's getting cold out and they don't know where to start," she said.

RCMP said they've made checks at places where he might be, but haven't come up with anything.

Anyone with more information on Custer's location is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.