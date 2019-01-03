4th person charged with murder in 2017 Prince Albert homicide

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Prince Albert.

Last month, officers arrested and charged Lenny Daniels, 25, in connection with the death of Duane Brett Ledoux, whose remains were found in a home in August 2017.

At the time of his arrest, Daniels was serving a sentence for unrelated offences at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

In June of last year, police arrested three other people in connection with Ledoux's death. Boden Umpherville, William Chaboyer and Marrissa Bird have all been charged with first-degree murder.

Duane Brett Ledoux, 25, was the victim of a homicide in Prince Albert, Sask. in 2017. (Submitted)

Ledoux's body was found in a home on the 800 block of 17th Street W.

Police said there are no further suspects in the case.